Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Clippers lead the series 1-0.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 115 - Clippers 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Under (227)
- The Suns' .500 ATS win percentage (41-38-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Clippers' .488 mark (40-42-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Phoenix covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 8 or more (never covered this season).
- Both Phoenix and Los Angeles games have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season.
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, while the Clippers are 9-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Suns Performance Insights
- So far this season, Phoenix is scoring 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).
- The Suns have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.
- The Suns are sinking 12.2 threes per game (13th-ranked in league). They own a 37.4% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from downtown.
- Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.8% of the shots it has attempted (and 71% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 treys per contest, which are 36.2% of its shots (and 29% of the team's buckets).
Clippers Performance Insights
- Offensively Los Angeles is the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA (113.6 points per game). Defensively it is 12th (113.1 points conceded per game).
- This season the Clippers are ranked 23rd in the NBA in assists at 23.9 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Clippers are 10th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).
- Los Angeles attempts 38.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 61.2% of its shots, with 69.1% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.