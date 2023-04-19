In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies square off.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 38-20 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are just 4.2 more points than the Grizzlies allow (113).

When Los Angeles totals more than 113 points, it is 34-16.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Memphis has put together a 35-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.

The Grizzlies score an average of 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Memphis is 34-7 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have been worse in home games this season, averaging 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game in away games.

In home games, Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than away from home (119.4).

At home, the Lakers are draining 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than when playing on the road (10.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies are better offensively, scoring 119.8 points per game, compared to 114 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 109.2 points per game at home, and 116.8 away.

In 2022-23 Memphis is giving up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than on the road (116.8).

The Grizzlies pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.6) than away (25.5).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dennis Schroder Questionable Achilles Anthony Davis Questionable Foot LeBron James Questionable Foot

Grizzlies Injuries