Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the mound, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .250 with a double, four home runs and three walks.
- Albies has recorded a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (22.2%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this season (seven of 18), with two or more RBI four times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 5.60 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.