After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Sam Hilliard and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Hilliard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is batting .345 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

In seven of 12 games this year (58.3%) Hilliard has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Hilliard has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In seven of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings