The New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes Friday for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are the underdog (+100) in this matchup with the Islanders (-120).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-120)

Islanders (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 5.7

5.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-0.4)

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders are 6-10-16 in overtime matchups on their way to a 42-31-9 overall record.

New York is 14-8-5 (33 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 15 times this season the Islanders finished a game with only one goal, they have a 1-12-2 record, good for four points.

New York has taken 14 points from the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (6-9-2 record).

The Islanders have scored three or more goals in 46 games (35-6-5, 75 points).

In the 26 games when New York has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-8-4 record (32 points).

In the 40 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 24-12-4 (52 points).

The Islanders have been outshot by opponents in 44 games, going 18-20-6 to record 42 points.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a record of 52-21-9 this season and are 14-9-23 in overtime matchups.

Carolina has earned 52 points (23-6-6) in its 35 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Hurricanes registered only one goal in six games and have gone 2-3-1 (five points).

When Carolina has scored two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (5-7-3 record).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 57 games, earning 99 points from those contests.

Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in 23 games this season and has registered 40 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 45-18-4 (94 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 7-3-3 to record 17 points.

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 22nd 2.95 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 19th 30.8 Shots 34.8 3rd 13th 31 Shots Allowed 26 1st 32nd 15.3% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 9th 82.2% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

