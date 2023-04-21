The Atlanta Braves and Sam Hilliard, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Hilliard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard has three doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .375.

Hilliard has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (eight of 13), with at least two hits four times (30.8%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Hilliard has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In seven of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings