Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .293 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 41st in slugging.
- Riley has had a hit in 16 of 20 games this season (80.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (50.0%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Valdez (1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9).
