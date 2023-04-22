MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, April 22
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Saturday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Dylan Cease toeing the rubber for the White Sox, and Shane McClanahan getting the nod for the Rays.
Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for April 22.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-1) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will counter with Gerrit Cole (4-0) when the teams meet Saturday.
|TOR: Manoah
|NYY: Cole
|4 (19.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (28.1 IP)
|6.98
|ERA
|0.95
|7.4
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -165
- TOR Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Chad Kuhl (0-1) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will counter with Pablo Lopez (1-1) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|WSH: Kuhl
|MIN: Lopez
|3 (14.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (26 IP)
|8.59
|ERA
|1.73
|5.5
|K/9
|11.4
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -275
- WSH Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Dustin May (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Hayden Wesneski (1-0) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|LAD: May
|CHC: Wesneski
|4 (24 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|4.15
|4.9
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cubs
- LAD Odds to Win: -140
- CHC Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (2-1) to the bump as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (0-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|COL: Freeland
|PHI: Sanchez
|4 (21.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.80
|ERA
|-
|5.1
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -190
- COL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Phillies
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-2) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Shane Bieber (1-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|CLE: Bieber
|4 (24.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (25 IP)
|5.84
|ERA
|2.88
|7.3
|K/9
|6.5
Live Stream Marlins at Guardians
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Giants Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send David Peterson (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Logan Webb (0-4) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|NYM: Peterson
|SF: Webb
|4 (20.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23.2 IP)
|6.10
|ERA
|6.08
|9.6
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Mets at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -120
- NYM Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Cease (2-0) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will counter with McClanahan (4-0) when the teams face off Saturday.
|CHW: Cease
|TB: McClanahan
|4 (22.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23 IP)
|2.01
|ERA
|1.57
|11.7
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -200
- CHW Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Rays
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (0-0) to the bump as they face the Guardians, who will counter with Zach Plesac (1-0) when the teams play on Saturday.
|MIA: Garrett
|CLE: Plesac
|3 (13.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|6.92
|8.8
|K/9
|5.5
Live Stream Marlins at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:25 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luis Cessa (0-2) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Rich Hill (1-2) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|CIN: Cessa
|PIT: Hill
|3 (12 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21 IP)
|13.50
|ERA
|5.57
|2.3
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Reds at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -155
- CIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (0-2) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Kyle Gibson (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|DET: Wentz
|BAL: Gibson
|3 (12.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23.2 IP)
|6.39
|ERA
|4.18
|7.1
|K/9
|4.9
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -175
- DET Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Shintaro Fujinami (0-3) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (1-1) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|OAK: Fujinami
|TEX: Heaney
|3 (12.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (12.2 IP)
|11.37
|ERA
|4.97
|7.1
|K/9
|11.4
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Rangers
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (1-1) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Wade Miley (2-1) when the teams play on Saturday.
|BOS: Whitlock
|MIL: Miley
|2 (12 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (18 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|1.50
|7.5
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWIX (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (1-2) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Kyle Wright (0-0) when the clubs meet on Saturday.
|HOU: Valdez
|ATL: Wright
|4 (25 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (8.2 IP)
|1.80
|ERA
|6.23
|9.0
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Astros at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -115
- HOU Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (0-0) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (1-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|SD: Musgrove
|ARI: Kelly
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.38
|-
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks
- SD Odds to Win: -145
- ARI Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZX (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (0-3) to the bump as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson (1-0) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|KC: Greinke
|LAA: Anderson
|4 (22.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14.2 IP)
|4.03
|ERA
|6.75
|6.9
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Royals at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -185
- KC Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Angels
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (0-1) to the bump as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Luis Castillo (2-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|STL: Mikolas
|SEA: Castillo
|4 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (24.2 IP)
|8.10
|ERA
|0.73
|8.6
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -160
- STL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
