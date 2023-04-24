Ahead of Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, April 24 at FTX Arena.

Watch Bucks vs. Heat with Fubo!

The Heat will try for another victory over the Bucks following a 121-99 win in their matchup on Saturday. Jimmy Butler topped the Heat in the win with 30 points, while Khris Middleton scored 23 in the losing effort for the Bucks.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Glute 22.9 5.9 5.3 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Questionable Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Bucks Season Insights

The 116.9 points per game the Bucks put up are 7.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Bucks' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 118.3 points per contest compared to the 116.9 they've averaged this season.

Milwaukee knocks down 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) while shooting 36.8% from deep (10th in the NBA). It is making 2.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.1 per game while shooting 35.4%.

The Bucks record 114.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the league), while giving up 109.4 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow (113.3).

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

The Heat have played better offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 116.4 points per contest, 6.9 more than their season average of 109.5.

Miami makes 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and allow 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 219

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.