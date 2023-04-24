You can find player prop bet odds for Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel and others on the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights prior to their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Monday at Canada Life Centre.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (81 total points), having registered 32 goals and 49 assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 1 1 2 8 at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 8 at Golden Knights Apr. 18 1 0 1 5 at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 11 0 0 0 1

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 0 0 0 0 at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Apr. 18 0 1 1 0 at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 11 0 1 1 2

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Mark Scheifele has scored 42 goals and added 26 assists through 81 games for Winnipeg.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Apr. 18 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 11 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Eichel has scored 27 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 39 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Vegas offense with 66 total points (one per game). He takes 3.3 shots per game, shooting 12.1%.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Apr. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Apr. 11 0 0 0 0

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Chandler Stephenson has amassed 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Apr. 13 1 0 1 2 vs. Kraken Apr. 11 0 1 1 2

