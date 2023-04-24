Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .067 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Edward Cabrera) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .078 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in four of 16 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 16 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 22 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.