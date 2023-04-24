On Monday, Ozzie Albies (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: BSSO

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has two doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .244.

Albies has picked up a hit in 16 of 22 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (22.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (40.9%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (27.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings