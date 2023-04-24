On Monday, Vaughn Grissom (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom is batting .273 with a double and a walk.
  • In seven of nine games this year (77.8%), Grissom has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Grissom has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • The Marlins will send Cabrera (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
