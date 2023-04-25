After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Bryan Hoeing) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Astros.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .211.

In seven of 12 games this year, Pillar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Pillar has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings