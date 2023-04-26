The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .200 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings