In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 35-10 overall.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Grizzlies score 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When Memphis scores more than 116.6 points, it is 34-7.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 38-20 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 34-16.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are posting 119.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 114 points per contest.

At home, Memphis is allowing 7.6 fewer points per game (109.2) than on the road (116.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Grizzlies have performed better at home this season, making 12.3 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 34.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers put up fewer points per game at home (117) than away (117.3), but also allow fewer at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).

At home, Los Angeles concedes 113.8 points per game. On the road, it allows 119.4.

The Lakers collect 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (24.9).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Steven Adams Out Knee Brandon Clarke Out For Season Achilles Jake LaRavia Out Calf

Lakers Injuries