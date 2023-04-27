The Atlanta Braves will look to Ozzie Albies for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 40 total home runs.

Atlanta's .459 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves' .259 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (130 total).

The Braves' .340 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.5 times per game, the third-worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.38 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.237).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Wright (0-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.93 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Wright is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.4 frames per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Astros L 6-3 Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez 4/23/2023 Astros L 5-2 Home Max Fried Cristian Javier 4/24/2023 Marlins W 11-0 Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Charlie Morton Bryan Hoeing 4/26/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 4/27/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets - Away Max Fried David Peterson 4/29/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider Tylor Megill 4/30/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Jose Butto 5/1/2023 Mets - Away Bryce Elder Kodai Senga 5/2/2023 Marlins - Away Kyle Wright Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.