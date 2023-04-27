When the Atlanta Braves (17-8) and Miami Marlins (12-13) face off at Truist Park on Thursday, April 27, Kyle Wright will get the nod for the Braves, while the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett to the hill. The game will begin at 12:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-1, 5.93 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-0, 2.84 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 15, or 68.2%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have won all seven games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Marlins have come away with six wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won two of four games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Marlins had a record of 1-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

