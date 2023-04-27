How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In a Thursday NBA Playoff slate that has four competitive contests, the Boston Celtics versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to watch.
Today's NBA Games
The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Timberwolves on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel:
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 42-40
- DEN Record: 53-29
- MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
- DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
The Brooklyn Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers take to the home court of the Nets on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel:
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 45-37
- PHI Record: 54-28
- BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Phoenix Suns
The Suns hit the road the Clippers on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 44-38
- PHO Record: 45-37
- LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
The Atlanta Hawks host the Boston Celtics
The Celtics go on the road to face the Hawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 41-41
- BOS Record: 57-25
- ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
- BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -7
- BOS Odds to Win: -288
- ATL Odds to Win: +234
- Total: 231 points
