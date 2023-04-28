You can wager on player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and other players on the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets before their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Friday at Citi Field.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Fried Stats

The Braves' Max Fried (1-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Apr. 23 6.2 3 0 0 5 3 at Padres Apr. 17 5.0 4 0 0 4 0 at Nationals Mar. 30 3.1 4 1 1 2 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 37 hits with nine doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .352/.447/.552 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 26 hits with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs, seven walks and 23 RBI.

He has a slash line of .257/.309/.505 so far this season.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 2-for-5 0 0 3 4 vs. Astros Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has two doubles, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 25 RBI (26 total hits).

He's slashed .252/.325/.563 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals Apr. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Nationals Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has six doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI (31 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .341/.446/.473 on the year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Apr. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

