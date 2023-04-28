Player prop betting options for James Outman, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Dodger Stadium on Friday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

May Stats

Dustin May (2-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

May will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks 30th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 78th.

May Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 22 5.1 2 2 2 6 3 vs. Mets Apr. 17 5.2 8 5 5 1 0 at Giants Apr. 11 5.1 2 2 2 3 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 6 6.0 2 1 1 5 2 vs. Diamondbacks Mar. 31 7.0 3 0 0 4 1

James Outman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Outman Stats

Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBI (25 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.367/.644 on the season.

Outman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 4-for-5 2 2 4 10 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has collected 30 hits with five doubles, four home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.

He has a .297/.379/.465 slash line on the year.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 29 hits with eight doubles, four home runs, 16 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .302/.407/.510 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0 at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

