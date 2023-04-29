Bookmakers have set player props for Max Muncy, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (4-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks 14th, .871 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 1 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 18 7.0 3 0 0 9 0 at Giants Apr. 12 6.0 5 3 2 4 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 7 6.0 7 4 4 4 2 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 1 6.0 4 1 1 9 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Muncy Stats

Muncy has 18 hits with 11 home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .254/.424/.718 so far this season.

Muncy hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with four home runs, eight walks and six RBI.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 20 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 1 vs. Mets Apr. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

James Outman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Outman Stats

James Outman has 25 hits with four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.367/.644 so far this year.

Outman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 4-for-5 2 2 4 10 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 29 hits with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .302/.407/.510 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0 at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .278/.374/.494 so far this year.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Giants Apr. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Giants Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1

