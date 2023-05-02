The Miami Marlins (16-13) aim to add on to their four-game winning streak when they play the Atlanta Braves (19-10) on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (1-2) for the Marlins and Bryce Elder (2-0) for the Braves.

Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-2, 5.34 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (2-0, 2.17 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In five games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 2.17 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.

Elder is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Elder will try to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

Bryce Elder vs. Marlins

The opposing Marlins offense has the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.382) and ranks 23rd in home runs hit (26) in all of MLB. They have a collective .249 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 238 total hits and 28th in MLB play scoring 99 runs.

Elder has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out three against the Marlins this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins' Alcantara (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 5.34 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Alcantara has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).

Bryce Elder vs. Marlins

The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.449) and 45 home runs.

The Braves have gone 4-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

