Julius Randle and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Gametime is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

The Heat knocked off the Knicks, 108-101, on Sunday. Jimmy Butler poured in a team-high 25 points for the Heat, and chipped in 11 rebounds and four assists. RJ Barrett had 26 points, plus nine rebounds and seven assists, for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 26 9 7 1 0 1 Jalen Brunson 25 5 7 1 0 0 Obi Toppin 18 8 0 1 0 4

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 11 4 2 0 0 Gabe Vincent 20 2 5 1 0 5 Kyle Lowry 18 5 6 1 4 3

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle leads the Knicks with 25.1 points per game and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also putting up 4.1 assists.

Jalen Brunson leads his team in assists per contest (6.2), and also posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Josh Hart averages 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo tops the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he contributes 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 26.4 5.2 4.2 1.5 0.2 1.3 Mitchell Robinson NY 7.8 11 1.2 1.1 2.8 0 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 6.6 3.1 1.1 0.3 0 Jalen Brunson NY 17.2 2.9 3.9 1.5 0.1 1 Gabe Vincent MIA 12 1.5 4.3 0.7 0 2.6 Immanuel Quickley NY 16.9 3.7 3.1 1.1 0 2.6

