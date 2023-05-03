MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, May 3
There are several strong matchups on today's MLB schedule, including a Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Tampa Bay Rays.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of today's MLB action.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (10-17) play the New York Mets (16-13)
The Mets hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Nick Maton (.159 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.248 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-164
|+140
|9
The Texas Rangers (18-11) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.320 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+104
|8.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Houston Astros (16-14) take on the San Francisco Giants (12-17)
The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.269 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.342 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+143
|7.5
The San Diego Padres (16-15) take on the Cincinnati Reds (13-17)
The Reds will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.304 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.273 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-273
|+225
|9
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (15-16)
The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.311 AVG, 4 HR, 19 RBI)
The Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10)
The Pirates will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.325 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.330 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-217
|+180
|7
The Detroit Tigers (10-17) host the New York Mets (16-13)
The Mets hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Nick Maton (.159 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.248 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-220
|+182
|8.5
The Miami Marlins (16-14) play the Atlanta Braves (20-10)
The Braves will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.435 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.362 AVG, 5 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+116
|8
The New York Yankees (16-15) face the Cleveland Guardians (14-16)
The Guardians will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.287 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+113
|7.5
The Washington Nationals (11-18) play the Chicago Cubs (15-14)
The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.236 AVG, 2 HR, 14 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-193
|+164
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (17-14) host the Toronto Blue Jays (18-12)
The Blue Jays will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.339 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-145
|+124
|9.5
The Chicago White Sox (9-21) play the Minnesota Twins (17-13)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.257 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|8
The Kansas City Royals (7-23) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (20-9)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.275 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.315 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+135
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) play the Los Angeles Angels (16-14)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.304 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.294 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-149
|+128
|7.5
The Colorado Rockies (10-20) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.258 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|+101
|12
The Oakland Athletics (6-24) play the Seattle Mariners (13-16)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+149
|7.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.