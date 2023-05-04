How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 52 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- Fueled by 110 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .468 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Atlanta has scored 170 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have an OBP of .343 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Atlanta has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.242 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Dodd gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.
- The 24-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|W 9-8
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Denyi Reyes
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 14-6
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Brayan Bello
