Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a win against Denver Nuggets.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-4)
|225
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Suns (-4.5)
|225.5
|-190
|+155
|PointsBet
|Suns (-4)
|224.5
|-179
|+150
|Tipico
|Suns (-4.5)
|224.5
|-180
|+155
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Suns average 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 111.6 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by two points per game.
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).
- The two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 224.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
- Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this year.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|30.5
|-120
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|28.5
|-110
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|15.5
|-120
|18.0
|Cameron Payne
|10.5
|-110
|10.3
