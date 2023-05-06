Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .256 with four doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Riley is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 33 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.2%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has an RBI in 14 of 33 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 16 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.56 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
