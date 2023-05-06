Oilers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 6, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Oilers are favored, with -125 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Golden Knights, who have +105 moneyline odds.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-125)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 59.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (40-27).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Edmonton has a 37-22 record (winning 62.7% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Oilers a 55.6% chance to win.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have won 17 of the 27 games, or 63.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas has a record of 10-8 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Edmonton hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Oilers are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long average.
- The Oilers average 4.0 goals per game, for a total of 325, which leads the league.
- The Oilers are ranked 17th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 256 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +69.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights and their opponents hit the over on one occasion over Vegas' most recent 10 contests.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Golden Knights' 225 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
