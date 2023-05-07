Braves vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves (23-11) and Baltimore Orioles (22-11) meet on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET at Truist Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
The probable starters are Bryce Elder (3-0) for the Braves and Tyler Wells (2-1) for the Orioles.
Braves vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV: NBC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.75 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (2-1, 3.34 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder
- Elder (3-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.75, a 3.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.056 in six games this season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells
- Wells (2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- During six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.34 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .171 to his opponents.
- Wells enters this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.
- Wells will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- The 28-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 34th, .771 WHIP ranks second, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
