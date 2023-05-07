The Atlanta Braves (23-11) and Baltimore Orioles (22-11) meet on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET at Truist Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (3-0) for the Braves and Tyler Wells (2-1) for the Orioles.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: NBC

NBC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.75 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (2-1, 3.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (3-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.75, a 3.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.056 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells (2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.

During six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.34 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .171 to his opponents.

Wells enters this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Wells will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

The 28-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 34th, .771 WHIP ranks second, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.