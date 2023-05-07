Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round features the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers facing off at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7 on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers have a 2-0 edge in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS will show this Maple Leafs versus Panthers game.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players