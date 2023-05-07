The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .656 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.573) and OPS (1.025) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is 10th in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this season (26 of 34), with at least two hits 14 times (41.2%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (17.6%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this season (14 of 34), with more than one RBI four times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 21 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (44.4%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (77.8%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings