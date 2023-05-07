Player prop bet options for Jason Robertson and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (109 total points), having amassed 46 goals and 63 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists to total 78 points (one per game).

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)

Joe Pavelski has 28 goals and 49 assists for Dallas.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 4 0 4 6 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 23 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Vince Dunn has racked up 64 points this season, with 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Apr. 28 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 26 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.