The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 206.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 206.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 206.5 points 63 times.

The average total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 12.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won 15 of its 26 games, or 57.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 71 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 206.5 points.

The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 22.6 more points than this game's point total.

New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this year.

The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

New York has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 71 86.6% 116.0 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 outings.

Miami has done a better job covering the spread in away games (16-25-0) than it has at home (14-27-0).

The Heat average just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami has a 13-12 record against the spread and a 19-6 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Knicks have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it is .659 (27-14-0).

The Knicks' 116.0 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41 Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.0 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

