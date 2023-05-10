The Atlanta Braves (25-11) carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Boston Red Sox (21-16) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (2-1, 2.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (1-1, 5.71 ERA).

Braves vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (1-1, 5.71 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will hand the ball to Fried (2-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 2.08, a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.077.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

In five starts, Fried has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox will send Bello (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In four games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.71, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .338 against him.

Bello will look to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.3 innings per outing).

