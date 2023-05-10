The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat will square off in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.0 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

The teams average 225.5 points per game combined, 16.5 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 222.9 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 25.5 -120 24.0 Julius Randle 22.5 -120 25.1 RJ Barrett 20.5 -110 19.6 Mitchell Robinson 6.5 +105 7.4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.