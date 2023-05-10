Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Harris II -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .208 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this season, Harris II has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|11
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.97 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (49 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 5.71 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .338 to his opponents.
