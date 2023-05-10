The injury report for the Golden State Warriors (44-38) heading into their NBA playoffs second round game 5 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently has three players. The playoff matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 10 from Chase Center.

The teams meet again after the Lakers took down the Warriors 104-101 on Monday. LeBron James led the way with a team-high 27 points in the victory for the Lakers, while Stephen Curry notched 31 points in the loss for the Warriors.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors put up just 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Golden State has a 35-15 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Warriors have been racking up 112.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 118.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Golden State makes 3.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 16.6 (first in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9.

The Warriors rank 11th in the league by averaging 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 32-8 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Lakers are scoring 112.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 225

