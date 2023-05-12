How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and starter Spencer Strider on Friday. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SN1
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third-best in baseball with 60 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .463 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Braves' .262 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (199 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Braves' .342 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 21 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.242).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Strider has registered three quality starts this season.
- Strider will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Home
|Dylan Lee
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Dane Dunning
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Martín Pérez
