The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 121-106 win over the Lakers, Curry totaled 27 points and eight assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Curry's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 29.4 30.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.2 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.6 PRA 45.5 41.8 42.4 PR 38.5 35.5 35.8 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.4



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 4.9 per game.

Curry's Warriors average 104.8 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers concede 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers have conceded 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 39 27 3 8 3 1 0 5/8/2023 42 31 10 14 3 0 3 5/6/2023 32 23 4 3 4 1 1 5/4/2023 30 20 4 12 3 0 1 5/2/2023 38 27 6 3 6 0 1 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.