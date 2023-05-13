How to Watch College Baseball Streaming Live - Saturday, May 13
Are you a huge fan of college baseball who doesn't want to miss a game? On Saturday, May 13, there are 15 NCAA baseball games on the slate that are airing on Fubo. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.
College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch Kentucky at Tennessee Baseball
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Georgia Tech at Duke Baseball
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch San Diego State at Air Force Baseball
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch San Diego State vs Air Force Baseball
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Auburn at Ole Miss Baseball
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch BYU at Pacific Baseball
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch BYU vs Pacific Baseball
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Louisville at Virginia Baseball
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Arizona at Stanford Baseball
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UNLV at Fresno State Baseball
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Clemson at Virginia Tech Baseball
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Penn State at Nebraska Baseball
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Oregon State at UCLA Baseball
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Washington at Oregon Baseball
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State Baseball
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with all the NCAA Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Every team's path to the College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
