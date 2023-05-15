Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15 will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -190 odds on the moneyline in this decisive matchup against the Kraken (+160).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here's our pick for who will claim the victory in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

In the 14 games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored exactly two goals in 17 games this season (5-5-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 61 games (46-8-7, 99 points).

In the 28 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 15-6-7 to record 37 points.

In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Stars finished 18-12-9 in those matchups (45 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime contests.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-12-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Kraken have earned 106 points in their 63 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 22-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken went 14-15-3 in those contests (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.