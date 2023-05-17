Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (26-16) will visit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (26-16) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, May 17, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (4-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.70 ERA)

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 22 out of the 34 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 14-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rangers have come away with 10 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won four of eight games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

