The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Celtics 117 - Heat 107

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (211.5)
  • The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.
  • As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 14-14-1 ATS record Boston puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.
  • When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Boston does it better (52.4% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
  • The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Celtics Performance Insights

  • In terms of points, Boston is dominating on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
  • The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.
  • The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by sinking 16 three-pointers per game (second-best).
  • Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.

Heat Performance Insights

  • On offense Miami is the worst squad in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
  • This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
  • Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
  • In 2022-23, Miami has taken 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

