Golden Knights vs. Stars Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to square off with the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Bookmakers list the Stars as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +105 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-125).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Stars Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-125
|+105
|-
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-125
|+105
|5.5
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Stars Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Stars Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction
Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends
- Dallas has played 49 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.
- The Golden Knights have gone 11-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Stars have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has put together an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of its games).
- Dallas has gone 2-3 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-200)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (-111)
|2.5 (+130)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-110)
|2.5 (+140)
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jason Robertson
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+165)
|3.5 (+115)
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+270)
|0.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-175)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+125)
|0.5 (-182)
|2.5 (-161)
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|5-4-1
|6.4
|4
|2.8
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.5
|3.7
|2.8
