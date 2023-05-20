In the season opener for both teams, the Dallas Wings face the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ABC.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ABC

Dream vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 84 Dream 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-6.1)

Dallas (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 162.4

Dream vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread last season.

Atlanta's games went over the point total 12 out of 25 times last season.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream found it difficult to score points last season, ranking second-worst in the league with 78.5 points per game. They played better at the other end, ranking fifth by allowing 81.5 points per contest.

Atlanta was top-five last season in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 35.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked sixth with 33.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Dream averaged 15.2 turnovers per game (worst in WNBA), and forced 14.1 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked).

The Dream ranked sixth in the WNBA with 7.6 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked fourth with a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown.

Last season the Dream allowed 8.3 threes per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.8% (eighth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Atlanta last year, 68.7% of them were two-pointers (73.7% of the team's made baskets) and 31.3% were threes (26.3%).

