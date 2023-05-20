Saturday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers square off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 1-0. The Hurricanes have -155 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

  • In 45 of 94 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
  • The Hurricanes have been victorious in 15 of their 25 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.0%).
  • The Panthers have secured an upset victory in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 games they have played as an underdog this season.
  • In games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Carolina has put together a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
  • Florida has 10 games this season playing as an underdog by +130 or longer, and is 8-2 in those contests.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-115)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-154)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+130)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143)
Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+175) -

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-3-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.60 2.60

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
8-2-0 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.40 2.80

