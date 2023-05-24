Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Dodgers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on May 24 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .208 with three doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (20.6%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 34 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (2-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.13 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.13, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .153 against him.
