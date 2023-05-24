Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 3-0. The Panthers have -115 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-105).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have gone 34-29 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has gone 34-29 (winning 54.0%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won eight (50.0%).
- Carolina has a record of 8-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 51.2% chance to win.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.
- The Panthers have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .
- During their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 1.0 fewer goal per game than their average on the season.
- The Panthers create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.
- On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes failed to go over the total in a single one of their last 10 games.
- The Hurricanes have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.
- The Hurricanes have scored 262 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
