Braves vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 25
The Atlanta Braves (30-19) host the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26) to open a four-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday. The Braves are on the back of a series defeat to the Dodgers, and the Phillies a series loss to the Diamondbacks.
The Braves will give the ball to Dylan Dodd and the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.31 ERA).
Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (4-3, 4.31 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd
- The Braves will send out Dodd for his first start of the season.
- The 24-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- The Phillies are sending Nola (4-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.31 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
- Nola is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.
- Nola will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 47th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th.
